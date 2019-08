K-State 2018 Farm Bill Meetings

The 2018 Farm Bill was passed in December, 2018. Though it has much in common with the previous farm bill, there are some significant differences. These in-depth Farm Bill meetings will cover the new provisions of the programs, economic decisions to consider when making a decision, and present a new decision tool for producers to use. Specifically the discussion will look at commodity programs, particularly the economics of the ARC/PLC decision and the OSU-KSU Farm Program Decision Aid. There will also be discussion of SCO and changes in crop insurance.

Speakers are Dr. Mykel Taylor, Dr. Monte Vandeveer, Robin Reid, and Dr. Dan O'Brien, as well as local extension agents and FSA personnel.